PM Modi to inaugurate Sudarshan Setu on Sunday. All you need to know about the bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to dedicate to the nation, Sudarshan Setu connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka island in Gujarat.

This bridge will ease transportation and significantly reduce the time of devotees travelling between Dwarka and Beyt-Dwarka. Before the bridge's construction, pilgrims had to rely on boat transport to reach Beyt Dwarka.

All you need to know about the bridge:

It is built at a cost of around Rs. 980 crores.

It is the longest Cable-stayed bridge in the country of around 2.32

Sudarshan Setu boasts a unique design, featuring a footpath adorned with verses from Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and images of Bhagwan Krishna on both sides.

It also has solar panels installed on the upper portions of the footpath, generating one megawatt of electricity.

AIIMS Rajkot

PM Modi is also expected to inaugurate Gujarat’s first All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajkot on February 25. This will be one of the five AIIMS to be dedicated to the nation by the prime minister from Rajkot on February 25. While the out-patient department (OPD) of the super-speciality hospital near Para Pipaliya village on the outskirts of Rajkot city is already operational, Modi will inaugurate the in-patient department (IPD), Patel told reporters in Gandhinagar. Modi laid the foundation stone for Rajkot AIIMS through video-conferencing in December 2020.