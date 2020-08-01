Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Soil from Haldi Ghati to water from Mansarovar, know what all is reaching Ayodhya

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Devotees sending soil, holy water from all over the country for Ram Mandir groundbreaking rituals to be held on August 5.

Ayodhya is gearing up for the historic groundbreaking of grand big Ram Mandir scheduled to take place on August 5 when PM Modi will lay the foundation stone. As preparations are in full swing, the city will witness Diwali like celebrations to mark the construction of the Ram Temple. As devotees are excited ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony, soil, holy water from across the country have reached Ayodhya to be used in Ram Mandir rituals on ground-breaking day.

What is reaching Ayodhya for Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan ceremony

Image Source : PTI VHP workers carry pots containing the holy water of Ganga and soil of various religious places while on their way towards Ayodhya ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple.

Lord Ram's devotees though would not be reaching Ayodhya due to pandemic but they are sending soil, holy water from their respective places to be used during rituals during the Ram Temple groundbreaking on August 5. Take a look at what all is reaching Ayodhya.

Holy water from Mansarovar

Soil from Rameswaram

Yamunotri soil, Yamuna water

Soil from Haldighati, Rajasthan

Soil, sand of Jhansi Fort

Soil of Kanpur's Massacre Ghat

Soil from Chittorgarh

Soil of Shivaji's Fort

Soil of Brahmaji's peg from Bithoor

Soil from Prayarag where Chandrashekhar was martyred

Soil of Golden Temple in Amritsar

Soil and water from Nana Rao Peshwa Fort

Image Source : PTI Priest carrying soil of Aishbagh Ramlila in Lucknow.

Who all will accompany PM Modi on stage during Ram Mandir groundbreaking

With more than 170 dignitaries comprising politicians including BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani, spiritual leaders, others who have been invited for Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan on August 5, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and General Secretary Champat Rai could be seen seated next to PM Modi.

Security tightened in Ayodhya

Image Source : PTI Ahead of Ram Mandir groundbreaking, security to be tightened in Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh police and Sashastra Seema Bal have been put on high alert in the districts bordering Nepal ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ayodhya, Independence Day and the coming festival season, a senior official has said.

The forces have stepped up vigil along the border in Maharajganj, Siddharthanagar, Shrawasti and Bahraich, Additional Director General of Gorakhpur Zone Dawa Sherpa said. They have been asked to ascertain the identity of people before allowing them through the open and porous border, he said.

The ADG referred to "some intelligence inputs" but did not elaborate.

