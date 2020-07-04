Image Source : FILE Over 300 COVID-19 containment zones in Noida; Centre asks state to ramp up testing

Two Uttar Pradesh cities that share a border with Delhi -- Noida and Ghaziabad -- have had a rise in coronavirus cases in the last few days. In light of this spike, the Centre has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to ramp up testing in these cities.

In Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida + Greater Noida) there are over 300 containment zones divided into 2 categories.

Noida Containment Zones

Image Source : NOIDA Noida containment zones Image Source : NOIDA AUTHORITIES Noida containment zones Image Source : NOIDA AUTHORITIES Noida containment zones Image Source : NOIDA AUTHORITIES Noida containment zones Image Source : NOIDA AUTHORITIES Noida containment zones

Image Source : NOIDA AUTHORITIES Noida containment zones

Image Source : NOIDA AUTHORITIES Noida containment zones

Image Source : NOIDA AUTHORITIES Noida containment zones

Image Source : NOIDA AUTHORITIES Noida containment zones

Image Source : NOIDA AUTHORITIES Noida containment zones

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage