Saturday, July 04, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Fyi News
  4. Over 300 COVID-19 containment zones in Noida; Centre asks state to ramp up testing

Over 300 COVID-19 containment zones in Noida; Centre asks state to ramp up testing

Two Uttar Pradesh cities that share a border with Delhi -- Noida and Ghaziabad -- have had a rise in coronavirus cases in the last few days. In light of this spike, the Centre has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to ramp up testing in these cities.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Noida Updated on: July 04, 2020 12:14 IST
Over 300 COVID-19 containment zones in Noida; Centre asks state to ramp up testing
Image Source : FILE

Over 300 COVID-19 containment zones in Noida; Centre asks state to ramp up testing

Two Uttar Pradesh cities that share a border with Delhi -- Noida and Ghaziabad -- have had a rise in coronavirus cases in the last few days. In light of this spike, the Centre has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to ramp up testing in these cities. 

In Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida + Greater Noida) there are over 300 containment zones divided into 2 categories. 

Noida Containment Zones

India Tv - Noida containment zones

Image Source : NOIDA

Noida containment zones

India Tv - Noida containment zones
Image Source : NOIDA AUTHORITIES

Noida containment zones

India Tv - Noida containment zones
Image Source : NOIDA AUTHORITIES

Noida containment zones

India Tv - Noida containment zones
Image Source : NOIDA AUTHORITIES

Noida containment zones

India Tv - Noida containment zones
Image Source : NOIDA AUTHORITIES

Noida containment zones

India Tv - Noida containment zones
Image Source : NOIDA AUTHORITIES

Noida containment zones

India Tv - Noida containment zones
Image Source : NOIDA AUTHORITIES

Noida containment zones

India Tv - Noida containment zones
Image Source : NOIDA AUTHORITIES

Noida containment zones

India Tv - Noida containment zones
Image Source : NOIDA AUTHORITIES

Noida containment zones

India Tv - Noida containment zones
Image Source : NOIDA AUTHORITIES

Noida containment zones

 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X