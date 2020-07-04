Over 300 COVID-19 containment zones in Noida; Centre asks state to ramp up testing
Two Uttar Pradesh cities that share a border with Delhi -- Noida and Ghaziabad -- have had a rise in coronavirus cases in the last few days. In light of this spike, the Centre has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to ramp up testing in these cities.
In Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida + Greater Noida) there are over 300 containment zones divided into 2 categories.