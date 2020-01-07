EXPLAINED: Death warrant and what it says

Nirbhaya convicts

A Delhi court on Tuesday ordered the hanging of all four rape convicts for 7 am on January 22. A death warrant or black warrant is an order issued for the execution of a convict who has been sentenced to die. The Black Warrant is titled 'Warrant of Execution of a Sentence of Death.' A death warrant or black warrant is sent by the concerned court to the jail superintendent, who decides on the time and communicates it to the court. After the issuance of a death warrant by a court, it is sent in a red envelope to Tihar jail. The family of the convict is then informed about the execution.

What death warrant says:

The death warrant is addressed to the office in-charge of the jail. The black warrant identifies the convict who has been sentenced to die, the case, the day he/she was awarded the death penalty and the court that confirmed punishment.

Text of Black Warrant:

To the Officer in charge of the Jail at ______________ (name of jail)

WHEREAS ________________ (name of the prisoner), the ___ (1st, 2nd, 3rd, as the case may be) Prisoner in case No. ________ (case number) of the Calendar for 20__ at the Session held before me on the __ day of ______ (month), 20__, has been by a warrant of the Court, dated the __ day of _______, committed to your custody under sentence of death; and whereas the order of the High Court at _________ (place of the high court) confirming the said sentence has been received by this Court;

This is to authorise and require you to carry the said sentence into execution by causing the said _________ (name of the prisoner) to be hanged by the neck until he be dead, at _______________ (time and place of execution), and to return this warrant to the Court with an endorsement certifying that the sentence has been executed.

Dated, this __ day of ________, 20__.

(Seal of the Court) (Signature)

