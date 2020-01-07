Image Source : INDIA TV Nirbhaya case: Timeline of ghastly gangrape case that sent shock waves across India

All convicts in the ghastly Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case will be hanged to death at 7 am on January 22 in Tihar jail. The order was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora who issued death warrants against them. The four death row convicts are Mukesh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh and Pawan Gupta. Here is a timeline of the case:

NIRBHAYA GANGRAPE-MURDER CASE: A TIMELINE

December 16, 2012: Brutal rape of Nirbhaya by five men -- Ram Singh, the bus driver, and brother Mukesh Singh, besides Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta, and a minor that shook the nation.

January 3, 2013: Delhi Police files charge-sheet against five adult accused for offences including murder, gang rape, attempt to murder, kidnapping, unnatural offences and dacoity.

January 28, 2013: Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) rules that sixth accused is a minor.

February 2, 2013: Five adult accused are charged with 13 offences including murder.

March 11, 2013: Ram Singh, the bus driver, is found hanging in his cell in Tihar jail.

March 21, 3013: Rape law in the country amended, new tougher anti-rape law to punish sex crimes, including death for repeat rape offenders.

August 31, 2013: JJB convicts the juvenile for gang rape and murder and awards three years term at a probation home.

September 10, 2013: Fast Track court convicts Mukesh, Vinay, Akshay, Pawan of 13 offences including gang rape, unnatural offence and murder of the woman and attempt to murder her male friend.

September 13, 2013: Fast track court awards death to all four convicts. Trial court refers the case to Delhi High Court for confirmation of death sentence.

November 1, 2013: The Delhi High Court starts hearing the case on a daily basis.

March 13, 2014: The Delhi High Court upholds the death sentences awarded to the four convicts.

December 20, 2015: Delhi High Court refuses to stay the release of the juvenile. He walks out of a correction home after spending three years.

April 3, 2016: Supreme Court begins hearing in the case.

March 27, 2017: Supreme Court reserves verdict after nearly a year of hearing the case.

May 5, 2017: Supreme Court upholds death penalty of four accused - Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh.

July 9, 2018: Supreme Court rejects review petition filed by Pawan, Mukesh and Vinay

December 13, 2018: Nirbhaya's parents move Patiala House court seeking expediting the execution of convict

October 29, 2019: Tihar Jail gives seven days time to Nirbahaya rape and murder convicts to file the mercy petition or else they will go to court and seek black warrants

November 8, 2019: Vinay Sharma files mercy petition with Delhi government

November 29, 2019: Home department of Delhi government rejects Vinay Sharma's mercy petition forwards the file to chief secretary

November 30, 2019: Chief secretary rejects it and moves the file to Home Minister Satyendera (check spelling) Jain

December 1, 2019: Jain rejects it and forwards it to LG's office

December 2, 2019: LG rejects mercy plea of Vinay, gives approval to Delhi govt decisions

December 6, 2019: MHA has sent to President, Delhi govt recommendation rejecting Vinay's mercy plea

December 10, 2019: Akshay files a review petition in Supreme Court.

December 17, 2019: CJI recuses from hearing review plea.

December 18, 2019: Supreme Court rejects review plea