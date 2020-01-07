Nirbhaya case: Will file curative petition in SC, says lawyer of convicts

Moments after Delhi's Patiala House Court issued a death warrant against four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case, lawyer of the guilty said he would file a curative petition in the Supreme Court. Moving out of the court, AP Singh said: "We will file curative petition in Supreme Court."

Four convicts in the sensational 2012 Nirbhaya Gang rape and murder case will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail, a Delhi court said on Tuesday.

The order was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora who issued death warrants gainst them.

The four death row convicts are Mukesh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh and Pawan Gupta.

