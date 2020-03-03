Safety from Coronavirus: These simple things will help you keep COVID-19 at bay

Coronavirus scare in India:

The world is in testing times as it battles Coronavirus which has so far claimed over 3,000 lives and infected over 90,000 people globally. The deadly virus has spread to over 60 countries and there is still no vaccine available to contain the virus. In India also, after two more Coronavirus confirmed cases -- one in New Delhi and another in Telangana -- surface, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 6, authorities in Delhi, Noida have alerted citizens and advised everyone to take necessary precautions.

Meanwhile, two Noida schools have been shut down over Coronavirus scare after the Delhi man who has been confirmed with Coronavirus hosted a party which was attended by some families and their children.

At a time when a high alert has been sounded, these simple things will help you keep COVID-19 at bay

Wash your hands frequently.

Maintain social distancing.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Wear surgical masks, especially when in public.

Avoid cold drinks if suffering from viral-like cold, cough, fever as it may reduce the body's immunity to fight the disease.

Practice respiratory hygiene.

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early.

Stay at home if feeling unwell, even when you feel mild symptoms including headache, slightly runny nose until you recover.

If ones develop fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical advice promptly as this may be due to a respiratory infection or other serious condition.

Use different chopping boards and knives for raw meat and cooked foods.

Sick animals and animals that have died of diseases should not be eaten.

Even in areas experiencing outbreaks, meat products can be safely consumed if these are cooked thoroughly and properly handled during food preparation.

