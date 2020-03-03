Coronavirus Scare: India cancels Visas issued to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan

Coronavirus Scare: India cancels Visa issued to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan

India has suspended Visa's for nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan with immediate effects in view of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 3000 people, infected over 89,527 globally in 67 countries. Government has intensified medical screening a day after two more positive cases of coronavirus were reported in the country.

Regular visas/e-visas issued to nationals of Italy, Iran, S Korea, Japan on or before Mar 3, who have not entered India, suspended, says Govt advisory.

“They may not enter India from air, land or seaport. Those requiring to travel to India due to compelling reasons may seek fresh visa from nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate,” the government said in a statement.

It also said that the visa suspension for Chinese nationals on or before February 5 will remain in force. The visas of all the other foreign nationals issued on or after February 1, and who are in countries affected by a coronavirus, have been suspended.

“Diplomats, officials of UN and other international bodies, OCI cardholders and aircrew from above countries are exempted from such restrictions on entry,” said the government statement.

The virus has spread to Italy, Iran, US, Saudi and other countries as well, claiming hundreds of lives.

