2 Coronavirus positive cases reported in Delhi, Telangana

Two more cases of Coronavirus have been reported, one each from New Delhi and Telangana.

The Union Health Ministry on Monday confirmed that two cases of Coronavirus, one each from New Delhi and Telangana have been detected. Both the patients are stable and being closely monitored, the government informed on Monday. According to the Union Health Ministry, the person who has been detected Coronavirus positive in Delhi had arrived from Italy while the other had arrived from Dubai.

Earlier in the day, a 27-year-old woman, who returned from Italy, has been quarantined in a hospital in Indore city, Madhya Pradesh and being monitored for suspected exposure to Coronavirus. In the past few days, cases of people being infected from the deadly virus in Italy have witnessed a sudden rise.

According to reports, the woman, who is studying in Italy, came into a contact of a person affected by noval Coronavirus at a party.

She has been admitted to Maharaja Yashwantrao Holkar Hospital in Indore after she showed symptoms of cold. The patient is being kept in a separate ward and will be monitored for 14 days, an MYH doctor said.

Coronavirus cases in UK rise to 36

British authorities have confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the UK's total number of infections to 36. Among these cases, twelve people in England and one in Scotland have tested positive for novel coronavirus, BBC reported.

ALSO READ | New York confirms first case of coronavirus; France closes Louvre