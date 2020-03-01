Image Source : PTI Coronavirus outbreak: Hong Kong reports new confirmed case; total 96 ( Representative photo)

Hong Kong on Sunday reported one confirmed case of COVID-19, which was related to a Buddhist worship hall that had been suspected of multiple infections. The new confirmed case took the total number in Hong Kong to 96, with 36 discharged from the hospital upon recovery. The case involved a 71-year-old woman who worked as a volunteer in early February at the worship hall in North Point, Hong Kong Island, Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the Communicable Disease Branch of the Centre for Health Protection (CHP), was quoted by Xinhua as saying at a press conference.

Investigations showed she and a COVID-19 patient, who was confirmed as the 92nd case, once chatted and had meals together in February. A total of 16 diagnosed patients were found related to the worship place that has been closed for the infections. The surface of Buddhist books, cushions and taps there were tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The CHP has contacted 265 people related to the place, with 38 in quarantine and 193 under medical surveillance. Chuang also said that two people from the cruise ship quarantined in Japan were primarily tested positive for the virus and an aged couple were primarily diagnosed with the disease caused by COVID-19.

