FACT CHECK: PM Modi's hand wave clarified - not to fish, but to waiting boatmen | Here's the truth

A video circulating on social media purportedly showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi waving at the sea during the inauguration of the Sudarshan Setu bridge in Gujarat has sparked misleading claims. Let's fact-check this viral video. The 18-second video, shared on X by Riju Dutta (@DrRijuDutta_TMC), suggested PM Modi is waving at the sea, sparking questions about his actions during the bridge inauguration on February 25, 2024.

Fact-Check: What really happened?

The India TV Fact Check team investigation revealed that PM Modi was actually waving at people on boats near the Sudarshan Setu bridge during the inauguration event. The video is sourced from an ANI video published on February 25, 2024, showing PM Modi at the Sudarshan Setu, the country's longest cable-stayed bridge, connecting the Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka.

Evidence from video

Upon closer inspection of the viral video, it's evident that PM Modi's gestures are directed towards people on the boats, who can be seen waving back. This dispelled the misconception that he was waving at the sea itself.

Corroborating evidence

Live broadcasts of the inauguration event also captured visuals of people on boats near the bridge, further confirming PM Modi's interaction with them.

Reported by Indian Express

The Indian Express reported on February 25, 2024, that after performing pooja at the Dwarkadhishji Mukhya Mandir, PM Modi walked along the sea link, acknowledging and waving to fishermen and ferry-boat operators aboard their boats.

Conclusion: Clarifying the situation

In light of the evidence and reports, it's clear that PM Modi was waving at people on boats, not at the sea, during the inauguration of the Sudarshan Setu bridge in Gujarat. This debunked the misleading claims circulating on social media.

