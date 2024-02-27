FACT CHECK: Fake circular spreads misinformation on Lok Sabha election dates | CHECK HERE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A screenshot of the circular spreads misinformation on Lok Sabha election dates.

A forged circular circulating on social media platforms alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has released the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Dismissing these claims, the ECI clarified that the document is fabricated and that no official schedule has been issued. Typically, Lok Sabha elections are conducted in April/May, but no dates have been finalised for 2024.

Debunking false claims

The India TV Fact Check team confirmed the circular's inauthenticity, emphasising that the ECI has not disclosed any election dates. The Commission reiterated this stance on X, denouncing the misleading message and urging the public to verify information before sharing.

Image Source : INDIA TVA screenshot of a forged circular is circulating on social media platforms.

Confusion in Delhi

Last month, an internal note from Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer circulated, citing April 16 as a tentative polling day. The office clarified that the date was purely for administrative reference and not an official announcement.

Historical election timelines

Historically, general elections in India have been scheduled between April and May. In 2014, polling occurred from April 7 to May 12, while in 2019, it spanned seven phases from April 11 to May 19. However, the exact dates for the 2024 elections remain unconfirmed.

Image Source : INDIA TVScreenshot of the Election Commission denouncing the misleading message.

Conclusion

The dissemination of false information regarding electoral processes poses a significant challenge, especially in the age of social media. Citizens are urged to exercise caution and verify sources before accepting and sharing such claims to ensure the integrity of the democratic process.

