FACT CHECK: Viral photo of bullet-hit utensil not linked to farmers' protest | Here's the truth

Amidst circulating misinformation, a photo depicting a utensil pierced by a bullet has falsely been associated with the ongoing farmers' protest. However, investigations conducted by the India TV Fact Check team have unveiled the true origin of the image, tracing it to an incident in Chattogram, Bangladesh, near the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.

Dissecting the misinformation

False claims: The viral image, purported to be from the farmers' protest, has been debunked by fact-checkers. Instead, it was captured during an incident at Shahparir Dwip, an island in Teknaf, Chattogram, Bangladesh, where gunshots allegedly fired by rebels in Myanmar caused damage to several homes.

Confirmation through reports: Multiple Bangla news outlets corroborate the fact-check findings, with reports detailing clashes between Myanmar's rebel groups and the ruling military establishment near the Bangladesh border. The incident resulted in intense shelling and gunshots heard across various districts in Bangladesh.

Conflict context: The ongoing conflict in Myanmar, dating back to February 2021, when the military seized power from the democratically elected government, has spilled over into neighboring areas, including Chattogram, Bangladesh. The Arakan Army, an ethnic armed organization based in Rakhine State, bordering Chattogram, is part of the Three Brotherhood Alliance engaged in combat against the ruling military.

Implications and regional impact

Cross-border escalation: The conflict's escalation has led to instances of gunfights and mortar shells, impacting communities along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border. Residents have reported hearing gunfire and shelling near their homes, prompting concerns for safety and security.

Humanitarian concerns: paramilitary border guards and Rohingya refugees, fleeing violence in Myanmar, seeking refuge in Bangladesh, further highlighting the humanitarian fallout of the ongoing conflict.

As misinformation continues to circulate, fact-checking efforts remain crucial in ensuring accurate dissemination of information and preventing the spread of false narratives.

