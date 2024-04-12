Fact Check: Is this video of bridge collapse in Russia's Smolensk? Know what is the truth

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Fact Check

A video has been going viral on social media which shows a bridge collapsed onto railway tracks in Vyazma, Russia's Smolensk killing one person and injuring at least 5 others. This led to several trains being halted leaving 8,000 homes to remain without warmth and gas. Following this incident, a video is being viral on social media where it is claimed that this video is from Smolensk. India TV found the claim to be fake after our investigation.

What is the claim?

Image Source : INDIA TVThe viral X post

A video was shared on social media platform X in which it was claimed that the video was from Smolensk. This video was shared with the user name @MykhailoRohoza. The video was captioned in English, "The moment of the bridge collapse in the Smolensk region of the Russian Federation."

What did the investigation reveal?

We had doubts about this video so we began investigating it. Our team took a screenshot of the video and searched it on Google Lens. They came across many videos which revealed that the video dates back to 2018. The video was captioned in Russian, which after translation read, "Another video of the destruction of a bridge in the Amur region. It's interesting because here you can see how a railway worker miraculously survived (in frame - on the right). The boy now has another BD."

After this we found several news articles dated to 2018 which mentioned this incident. An Italian news website said that the incident occurred in the Zabelkalsk region of Russia, specifically on the Trans-Siberian Railway. Therefore, it became clear that the video footage had no connection with any recent accident.

Image Source : INDIA TVThe news article

What is the conclusion?

India TV's investigation found that this video going viral on social media has no connection with the recent incident. This claim is completely fake.

