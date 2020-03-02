Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man season 2 completes shoot

Directors Raj& DK shared an Instagram post making the announcement about shooting wrap up of The Family Man

The filming of the second season of Amazon series "The Family Man" is finished, director duo Raj & DK announced on Monday. The directors, who are also the creators of the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer, shared the update on social media. "It's a wrap, folks! #thefamilymanseason2 #wrapparty #d2rfilms #rajndk," they wrote on Instagram.

"The Family Man" follows a middle-class man, played by Bajpayee, secretly working for the National Investigation Agency. The first season also featured Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Pawan Chopra, Kishore Kumar, and Gul Panag. South star Samantha Akkineni, who is making her web debut with the upcoming season, features in a pivotal role.

Speaking to news agency IANS about her debut web series, Samantha said, “I am doing the series The Family Man, so I think that's my first step (towards the Hindi film industry). I enjoyed being a part of The Family Man a lot. I am very happy that season one got a lot of appreciation. I am enjoying working with the team of the show and I can't wait for a new set of audience to see my work”

"The Family Man" started streaming on September 20, 2019, and opened to universal acclaim and great reviews.