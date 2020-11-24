Image Source : YOUTUBE Sons of Soil: Jaipur Pink Panther: Trailer of Abhishek Bachchan's documentary series out. Seen yet?

Amazon Prime Video and Abhishek Bachchan unveiled the trailer for an all-new Amazon Original Series, Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers today. Produced by BBC Studios India, the show follows the inspiring journey and dedication of the team during the seventh season of Pro Kabaddi League, as they strive to win the season championship for the second time, after their win in the first season of the league. The series provides a never–before-seen locker-room view of the team including interactions with team owner Abhishek Bachchan. Amazon Original Series Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers will launch in over 200+ countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video on 4th December.

Viewers will get to experience the struggles, determination, courage, hard work and passion of the team as well as their families, coaches and everyone associated with the Jaipur Pink Panther family. Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers is directed by British Director Alex Gale, a double BAFTA Scotland-winning executive producer and director. London-born Alex has produced and directed a number of character-driven acclaimed documentary films that explore stories and icons from the world of sports. Alex's films Glasgow 1967: The Lisbon Lions and Scotland 78: A Love Story won the Best Documentary award from BAFTA Scotland in successive years in 2017 & 2018.

Prime members in India and in more than 200 countries and territories can stream all episodes starting December 4th, 2020. “Amazon Prime Video has always endeavored to bring diverse and gripping stories to our audiences. From gangland dramas to musicals - we have developed and produced authentic stories rooted in our soil. And with Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers, we are extremely proud to diversify our repertoire and bring our first-ever sports docu-series in India to our viewers” said Aparna Purohit, Head – India Originals, Amazon Prime Video India.

“Kabaddi is one of the oldest and much loved indigenous sports in India and this series follows the incredible journey of Jaipur Pink Panthers Kabaddi team. The series will provide a window into players’ steadfast persistence, rigorous preparation and hard-work leading up-to the 40 minute matches that audiences enjoy. The show will take viewers on an emotional journey as they follow the team not just on the mat but also get an inside look into the lives of the players – where they come from and what drives them.”



“Kabaddi is one sport that cannot be played well without teamwork, and that is the ethos of our Jaipur Pink Panthers family,” said, Abhishek Bachchan, Team Owner – Jaipur Pink Panthers, “I am delighted to team-up with Amazon Prime Video to tell the inspiring story of Jaipur Pink Panthers to the global audience. I had made my digital debut with Amazon Original Series, Breathe: Into the Shadows so sharing the unfiltered story of my team, Jaipur Pink Panthers, through this global service made absolute sense. Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers promises to take the audience on a motivational ride as the players and the team aim to win the seventh season of Pro Kabaddi League. I believe, we have created a show that will engage and inspire the audience.”



BBC Studios India Business Head, Sameer Gogate, says: “BBC Studios has had a strong heritage and specialization in producing documentary content globally and we are excited to bring our expertise in this genre into the India market. India is a sports hungry nation and we are delighted to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video to bring to their audience the first-ever sports docu-series on a truly indigenous sport like kabaddi.

It was a pleasure to work with Amazon Prime Video, Abhishek Bachchan and the entire Jaipur Pink Panthers team, who opened up their world and hearts to us. Prime Video in India, through Amazon Originals, has presented some exciting stories for entertainment lovers and with Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers, fans can really look forward to an emotional and an engrossing tale of a team’s dedication and passion to win.”