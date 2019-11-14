Grab your dictionaries as Shashi Tharoor takes up stand-up comedy

Thursday, November 14, 2019
     
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will now be seen making his debut as a stand-up comedian at the digital platform on November 15.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: November 14, 2019 13:52 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is all set for a new role in life. The former diplomat, who has been a successful author and whose rich English vocabulary often has people scurrying for the dictionary, is now in the mood to give stand-up comedy a shot. Tharoor makes his debut in the world of humour with "One Mic Stand", a comedy show streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. Tharoor's episode will premiere on November 15.

Tharoor recently took to social media to announce his foray into the world of humour, and also share a 55-second sneak peek of his gig. "Sneak preview of a minute of my stand-up comedy act (it does get better later!)" wrote @ShashiTharoor on Twitter, along with the preview clip that he posted.

He clearly is in the mood for some fun in the show, going by the clip, and the audience is enjoying it, too. "Anything that I say is assumed by people to be more complicated than it really is," he says at one point, referring to people complaining that his English is often too hard to understand.

The preview clip garnered over 217,000 views on Twitter in about six hours of being posted. The series "One Mic Stand" pits five celebrities against five professional comedians before a live audience. Tharoor goes up against comedian Kunal Kamra.

Other celebrities on the show are Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Vishal Dadlani, and Bhuvan Bam. The four other comedians are Sapan Verma, Rohan Joshi, Angad Singh Ranyal, and Ashish Shakya.

