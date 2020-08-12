Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIABHATT Sadak 2 Trailer Out: Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur starrer promises an emotional ride

The trailer of much-awaited Mahesh Bhatt directorial 'Sadak 2' was released by the makers on Wednesday. The sequel to the 1991 release, stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, and Pooja Bhatt, and will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on August 28. Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared the news of the trailer release and wrote, "#Sadak2 Trailer Out Now Three Streams, Three Stories. One Journey. Watch #Sadak2Trailer Out Now." The first look posters were shared by the makers on Monday and showed a powerful side of each and every character.

Ahead of the film's release Mahesh Bhatt penned down an emotional note for daughter Pooja and wrote, "Pooja my Gladiator 'Hum taxi driver yeh kehtey hai ke safar shuru honey se pehley hum safar ke malik hotey hai magar jab safar shuru hotaa hai to safar hi malik hotaa hai.' Today as we begin the last leg of our journey.I feel unshackled! I carry no burden, no weight. No reputation to hold on to. No mission to accomplish. Nothing to prove to anyone. If the film works it belongs to all of you. If it does not, it's mine. That's the duty and also the privilege of the director . You all gave me so much love and support for which I am very grateful. I love this film because each one of you made this possible. Ahh now I feel like a free bird. My wilderness is calling me. Saying 'Mahesh chalein?'"

In Sadak, Sanjay Dutt played a vengeful hero, named Ravi, and seems like he is rebooting his character in the sequel. Sadak 2. Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur are the fresh additions to the cast of Sadak 2.

