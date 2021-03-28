Image Source : IMDB/FILEIMAGE Pagglait to Ok Computer, bid goodbye to March with these big buck releases on OTT platforms

There are only a few things that make everyone happy. Chocolates, pizzas and then of course, long weekends! The time to unwind is just upon us with Holi being on Monday and to make the most of the extended holiday, OTT platforms have some big releases in store. Whether you are into sci-fi, crime thrillers, explosive interviews, documentaries or comedies, there is room for everyone this weekend with high octane releases across Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Voot Select & Amazon Prime Video. Here is our pick across the lineup that you must add to your binge-watch list:

1. ‘CBS PRESENTS OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY’ – March 28th, 8pm on Colors Infinity TV and Voot Select

Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure. Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family. This interview created a stir worldwide and will finally be available in India, March 28th, 8pm on Colors Infinity and Voot Select.

2. Pagglait – March 26th on Netflix

Produced by Guneet Monga and Ekta Kapoor, Pagglait stars Sanya Malhotra who takes us on a journey of a young woman who was widowed soon after marriage. The story grapples with an inability to grieve, quirky relatives and a startling discovery about her late husband in a comical affair.

3. Ok Computer - March 26th on Disney+Hotstar

Wait! Is Radhika Apte cheating on her favorite OTT platform? We guess so as she stars in this sci-fi thriller alongside a stellar cast of Jackie Shroff and Vijay Verma. Ok Computer is claimed to be India’s first ever sci-fi series set in 2031 when a self-driving car commits murder, a cyber cop and robots right activist team up to investigate.

4. Supervillain - The making of Tekashi 6ix9ine – 26th March on Voot Select

This is the unauthorized documentary series on the most notorious rapper of all time, Tekashi 6ix9ine. The journey begins with a first-gen Mexican and Puerto Rican kid from Bushwick, Brooklyn named Daniel Hernandez. Deep childhood trauma, a broken education system and a gentrifying neighborhood set the stage for his bizarre transformation into hip hop’s greatest villain, propelling him to global fame, and a terrifying downfall. Emotionally charged interviews and never before heard audio unveil a story that could only be told in the digital era

5. Silence – Can You Hear It – March 26th on Zee5

The Aban Bharucha Deohans directorial is a murder mystery, starring Manoj Bajpayee as the hot-headed ACP Avinash. The trailer introduces Manoj as the “impatient officer” who is assigned the murder case of Pooja Chaudhary, daughter of retired Justice Chaudhary, who is found dead under mysterious circumstances. Accompanying him on the case is Prachi Desai and Sahil Vaid.