Only Murders in the Building to True Detective, these bingeworthy murder mysteries will keep you hooked

We’ve all loved several Murder Mysteries over the years, from thrillers to gruesome storylines, this genre has always been one of high intrigue and huge fan following. But here’s one that everyone’s been waiting for, Only Murders In the Building, a series unlike any other that’s now available only on Disney+ Hotstar. The show is helmed by co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman. This much-awaited release starring Selena Gomez is one rollercoater ride. If you’re a fan of murder mysteries and enjoy the thrill of watching one, here are some top tiles you can add to your watchlist now:

Only Murders in the building

Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living among them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late.

True Detective

Police officers and detectives around the USA are forced to face dark secrets about themselves and the people around them while investigating homicides.

Perry Mason

Legal drama set in 1932 Los Angeles and based on novels and short stories penned by Erle Stanley Gardner.

Mare of Easttown

Mare Sheehan, an office police investigator in a small Pennsylvania town, investigates a brutal murder as she tries to keep her life from falling apart.

Mysterious Benedict Society

Four gifted orphans are recruited by an eccentric benefactor to go on a secret mission; placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, they must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications.