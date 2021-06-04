Image Source : TWITTER/NETFLIX Money Heist Season 5: Are you ready for War in final part? First official images released

The first images of the much-hyped finale of "Money Heist" (originally titled "La Casa de Papel") were released on Thursday. The Spanish heist thriller series started in 2017, and has so far two seasons of two parts each. The upcoming part five will mark the finale of the show.

The Alex Pina series tells the story about a criminal mastermind who goes by the name of The Professor, who plans the biggest heist in history -- to print billions of euros in the Royal Mint of Spain. Helping him in his ambitious plan are a group of specialists who go by names of cities. The group takes hostages to help them in negotiations with authorities are gunning to nab The Professor.

The first images of the finale promise heavy-duty action as The Gang must bring out its toughest side to survive, fuelled by anguish, more weapons and the desperation of not having a plan. As the finale of the Netflix series unfolds.

The globally popular Spanish web series is all set to come to an end in two instalments of five episodes each. Volume 1 of the finale will release on September 3 while Volume 2 drops on December 3 this year, according to an announcement that was launched with a teaser.

"When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of the pandemic, we felt we had to change what was expected from the 10-episode season and used every tool we could, to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself. We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes," said creator of the series, Alex Pina.

"In Volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure," he added.

The Netflix series stars UIrsula Corbero, Alvaro Morte, Itziar Ituno, Pedro Alonso, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, Miguel Herran, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Maria Pedraza, Darko Peric and Kiti Manver among others.