Ghost Stories Teaser Out: Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur's terror tales will give you goosebumps

Image Source : YOUTUBE Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur's terror tales will give you goosebumps

Bollywood’s most talented filmmakers have joined hands once again after their successful stint Lust Stories last year. Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtra, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee are set with their next project called Ghost Stories, the teaser of which has broken the internet on Friday. Earlier, the makers announced that the series will start streaming on Netflix from 1st January, 2020.

Releasing the teaser clip of the film, Karana Johar wrote, “Who's afraid of a little terror? You will be.” The video gives a glimpse into four different stories presented by these four talented filmmakers and hints ta how their terror tales will give the viewers goosebumps. Starring Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulapalia, Mrunal Thakur and others, the teaser is intriguing and promises a scary ride. Check out-

Earlier in November, the makers announced the release date of the film in a unique way. They shared a video in which they introduced the Ghost Stories to their fans. The video started with Kashyap saying "last year we did 'Lust Stories' and we had so much fun". To which, Karan added, "You all saw that and enjoyed, and we decided to go one step further. Something that has changed things for all of us." "We ventured into a space that none of us had been in before. I really liked making the film," Zoya said. Dibakar explained the premise of the project by saying "it is about things that are not really human".

Just like Lust Stories, Ghost Stories is an Indian anthology film consisting of four short films. It is the third collaboration, after Love Per Square Foot and Lust Stories for Netflix and RSVP.

