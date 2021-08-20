Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MATTHEW PERRY 'Friends' star Courteney Cox pens birthday wish for Matthew Perry in Monica Geller style

'Friends' alum Matthew Perry received a plethora of birthday wishes as he turned 52 on Thursday. However, it was his co-star Courteney Cox's wish that caught everyone's attention on social media. Courteney, who played Monica Geller, the love interest of Chandler Bing (Matthew) on the much-loved American sitcom 'Friends', shared a priceless picture featuring herself with the birthday boy on her Instagram Story.

Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday to one of the funniest people 'I KNOW'," using a red heart emoticon. For the unversed, "I Know" has been Monica's (Courteney) famous catchphrase on the much-loved show.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COURTENEY COX Courteney Cox's Instagram Story

Speaking about what happened to their characters on the show, the viewers saw the beloved couple, Monica Geller and Chandler Bing, ending up together and adopting a baby girl by the finale episode of the series.

'Friends' originally aired for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004. The sitcom followed the story of six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City.

Meanwhile, the original cast of the sitcom recently reunited for a special reunion episode. The 104-minute reunion special was an unscripted show that brought back Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer as themselves, reliving their stint on the show as Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing and Ross Geller respectively.

Seated on the trademark orange sofa from the show, by the fountain where they grooved to the title song before every episode, the sextet opened up with celebrity talk show host James Corden. They jog down memory lane, reliving anecdotes from on and off the camera over the 10 years that the show ran, from 1994 to 2004, as well as recreated memorable scenes and shared trivia, as director Ben Winston blends the chat with footage of some of the best scenes of the show.

Among other cast members who made an appearance were Maggie Wheeler (Janice), Tom Selleck (Richard), and James Michael Tyler (Gunther), besides a host of celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Cindy Crawford, and Cara Delevingne who made cameos appearances.

(With ANI inputs)