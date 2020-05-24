Image Source : TWITTER/RED CHILLIES ENTERTAINMENT Betaal Twitter Reactions: Fans give thumbs up to Shah Rukh Khan's zombie thriller

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's second web series Betaal has released on Netflix today and fans have already given it a big thumbs up. The zombie thriller drama left the audience excited when the trailer surfaced the internet earlier this month. The series shows a heart-racing battle between the CIPD (Counter Insurgency Police Department), and a battalion of zombie redcoats led by a two-century-old Betaal.

Reacting to the four-episode web series, fans have called it a gripping one. A Twitter user wrote, "So So So amazing and visually stunning. Very gripping as well. Great set up for the next 3 episodes." Another said, "The VFX, the sound, the make-up, the direction are matching the international scale. The first Flag of Indian Zombie thriller series" Check out Twitter reactions-

SRK once said - I want Indian content to do well globally, and wants them to achieve the international standard. With #Betaal - as @AahanaKumra describes - The VFX, the sound, the make-up, the direction are matching the international scale. The first 🇮🇳 Zombie thriller series 👏 — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) May 20, 2020

#Betaal S1.E1 is a treat to watch.

So So So amazing and visually stunning. Very gripping as well.



Great set up for the next 3 episodes.

I am so proud already 🤩🤩@ItsViineetKumar @AahanaKumra @iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt@NetflixIndia #BetaalOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/iH3233tGTz — Brijwa SRK FAN (@BrijwaSrk) May 24, 2020

An amazing, actionpacked first episode of #Betaal is consumed. This is full-fledged action. @RedChilliesEnt — IndianHorrorClub (@IndiaHorrorClub) May 24, 2020

Just finished watching Indian Netflix webseries #Betaal season 1

It’s quite good.

Produced by @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/atS53M78Bu — @pritesh.0 (@MaharaPritesh) May 24, 2020

E01: it's really scary ... hope it gets more and more in next episodes . #Betaal https://t.co/A8LZkSESNj — ∆ (@iAdilxxx) May 24, 2020

The synopsis of Betaal reads, "The official synopsis of the series reads, “A remote village becomes the theatre of a breathless battle when a two-century-old Betaal, a British Indian Army officer, and his battalion of zombie redcoats are unleashed. With Indian police pitted against the undead army, hapless villagers are trapped in a horrific, edge-of-your-seat conflict.”

Directed by Patrick Graham and co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan, Betaal stars Lipstick Under My Burkha fame Aahana Kumar and Mukkabaaz actor Vineet Kumar.

The project is a collaboration of SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix, SK Global, and Blumhouse Productions, famously known for its Hollywood horror movies such as Paranormal Activity and Insidious.

