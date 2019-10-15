Tuesday, October 15, 2019
     
BBC thriller series Doctor Foster's Indian remake to be helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia

Disney-owned Hotstar has collaborated with BBC Studios to adapt Doctor Foster for the Indian audience.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: October 15, 2019 17:15 IST
Representative News Image

BBC thriller series Doctor Foster to get Indian remake

The popular BBC thriller "Doctor Foster" will soon get an Indian makeover, to be directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia along with Aijza Khan

"Doctor Foster" will be remade in India following the sale of the scripted format to streaming platform Hotstar Specials, reports variety.com.

Disney-owned Hotstar has collaborated with BBC Studios to adapt the series for the Indian audience. The yet-untitled show will be launched on Hotstar later this year.

The deal is the latest in a number of BBC dramas to be adapted for the Indian market, including "Luther" and "Criminal Justice".

"The original ‘Doctor Foster' has a tremendous following internationally, and we believe that an Indian version will work very well in our region," said BBC Studios' business head of production India, Sameer Gogate.

Sumi Connock, creative director of formats at BBC Studios, said: "Strong female-led dramas continue to capture the attention of our clients."

"Doctor Foster" was originally written by Mike Bartlett and produced by Drama Republic for BBC One and has previously been licensed to Russia, France and South Korea. It is about Gemma Foster, who suspects that her husband is having an affair.

 

