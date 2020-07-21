Image Source : PR 5 takeaways from trailer of Amazon Original Series Bandish Bandits

The trailer of Amazon Original Series Bandish Bandits is finally out and we cannot keep calm! There are so many exciting moments as seen in the trailer that gives us many reasons to binge-watch it as soon as it globally premieres on August 4 on Amazon Prime Video. Bandish Bandits follows the story of Radhe and Tamanna. Radhe is a singing prodigy determined to follow in the classical footsteps of his grandfather. Tamanna is a rising pop sensation desperate to become India's first international popstar. Radhe's world is turned upside down when he falls in love with Tamanna. Torn between helping her achieve superstardom and staying true to his own music and his family’s legacy, will he succeed in juggling both at the risk of losing everything he has?

If you have not watched the trailer yet, suggest you catch it now to relate to these 5 takeaways from the beautiful trailer of the romantic musical drama series.

1. Budding Romance

This musical love story has two lovely young performers played by Ritwik Bhowmik (Radhe) and Shreya Chaudhry (Tamanna). Watch them fall in love while falling for them. You are sure to enjoy the chemistry between this stellar pair in this romantic drama.

2. Digital Debut of Shankar Ehsaan Loy

The soundtrack of the show has been created by none other than the terrific music trio - Shankar Ehsaan Loy. With a mix of Indian classical and pop music, the original soundtrack of Bandish Bandits marks the music composers’ digital debut across 200 countries and territories.

3. Fresh Lead Pair

The romantic musical drama includes a fabulous ensemble cast along with a fresh lead pair - Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry. While Tamanna played by Shreya is a pop singer, Radhe played by Ritwik is a classical singer who wants to be a Sangeet Samrat like his Panditji.

4. Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah essays the role of a celebrated classical musician from Rajasthan and the grandfather to the young Radhe (Ritwik Bhowmik). You just cannot afford to miss his performance in the in this heart-warming show.

5. Melange of classical and pop music

The show is a must-watch for everyone, especially those who love music! From Rajasthani traditional folk to modern age culture, the series covers a diverse range of soundtracks meant for all. This endearing tale will certainly leave you mesmerized.

A bonus point for all Mirzapur fans –

All Mirzapur fans can rejoice! While we do not have an answer to your standard question of When is Mirzapur Season 2 releasing (or MS2W), the onscreen parents of Guddu and Bablu; i.e. Rajesh Tailang and Sheeba Chadda, are seen once again as a couple in Bandish Bandits! Their characters in Bandish Bandits are completely different from their roles essayed in Mirzapur; however, what is common is the sheer brilliance and phenomenal performance exuded by both – Rajesh Tailang and Sheeba Chadda.

All 10 episodes of Amazon Original Series Bandish Bandits will stream from 4 August, 2020 across 200 countries and territories only on Amazon Prime Video

