Netflix renews 13 Reasons Why for fourth and final season

Streaming giant Netflix has renewed one of its most controversial shows "13 Reasons Why" for a fourth and final season. The news comes after the platform released the first trailer of the third season, which premieres on August 23.

The third installment will pick up eight months after the events of the previous season. According to Variety, the fourth season is currently filming and will feature the core cast's graduation from Liberty High.

The upcoming third season will revolve around Clay (Dylan Minnette), Tony (Christian Navarro), Jessica (Alisha Boe), Alex (Miles Heizer), Justin (Justin Foley), and Zach (Ross Butler) trying to help Tyler (Devin Druid) move towards recovery.

However, disappearance of one of the main characters makes Clay come under the police scrutiny.

Creator Brian Yorkey serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Selena Gomez and Joy Gorman.

The first season was based on the novel of the same name by Jay Asher, while subsequent seasons have been original stories. It was criticised for graphic depiction of teen suicide and the way it was dealt.

According to a source there will be no suicide in season three.

The series is produced by Paramount Television and Anonymous Content for Netflix.