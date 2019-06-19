Wednesday, June 19, 2019
     
Jaaved Jaaferi is back as he lends his voice to Only for Singles

Jaaved Jaaferi will next be dubbing for an upcoming web series Only for Singles.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 19, 2019 13:22 IST
Jaaved Jaaferi is back as he lends his voice to Only for Singles

Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi who is also known for lending his voice to various TV shows and movies will next be dubbing for an upcoming web series titled as "Only for Singles." The actor has already dubbed for the trailer of the show which will soon stream on MX Player from June 28.

On being a part of the show, Jaaved in a statement said, "When I first saw the trailer of 'Only for Singles', the only thought in my head was that we live in ever-evolving times, but the problems for singles remain the same.

"Whether it was living as a bachelor 15 years ago or today - everything is happening basis of 'jugaad'... with time, only the form of recommendation has changed but the problem and situation for a single boy or girl is still the same... it is all about the jugaad!"

The list of actors in the show include names of Vivaan Shah, Pooja Banerjee, Aman Uppal, Deepti Sati, Shirin Sewani and Gulshan Nain. Moreover, the plot will revolve around the reality of the lives of single individuals in a new city.

Jaaved has previously dubbed for shows like Mickey Mouse, Goofy, Don Karnage, Jungle Book 2, Pixar The Incredibles, Roadside Romeo, Takeshi's Castle, Ninja Warrior etc.

 

