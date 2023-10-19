Will Parth Samthaan MARRY Bhushan Kumar's sister Khushalii? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parth Samthaan MARRYING Bhushan Kumar's Sister Khushalii?

TV actor Parth Samthaan has successfully won the hearts of his fans through his captivating performances in popular shows like'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan'. Parth rose to fame after portraying the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.' His portrayal of the character left a lasting impression on the audience and solidified his place in the world of Indian television. Now latest reports suggest that Parth Samthaan might get married to Khushalii, Bhushan Kumar sister.

Though nothing has been confirmed, it has been said that Khushalii and Parth might tie the knot in either December 2023 or January 2024. The preparations for this grand celebration are already in full swing, with October 2023 passing the halfway mark, leaving the T-Series and Samthaan families with limited time to set the stage for this momentous occasion, reported Zoom.

PARTH AND KUSHALII LOVE STORY

Parth and Kushalii reportedly began seeing each other while shooting their first music video where they first shared the screen in notable works such as "Phele Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham" and "Dhokha: Round D Corner," produced by Khushalii's brother, Bhushan Kumar, the head of T-Series.

Their love story blossomed on the sets of their first music video, where sparks flew, and a beautiful relationship began to take shape, touching the hearts of their many fans. Times Now reported that Khushalii's brother, Bhushan Kumar, has also extended his blessings and unwavering support to their relationship. He has consistently stood by Khushalii in all her decisions and endeavors, reinforcing the significance of family and love in this exciting chapter of their lives.

Earlier, Parth Samthaan had spoken about his mother pressuring him to get married. My friends are getting married. Niti Taylor is settled, but for me it’s always been there that my mother is right now pressuring me because she feels it is the right time for me to get married apparently.

On the professional front, Parth Samthaan is poised to make his foray into Bollywood, marking his debut on the silver screen with the film 'Ghudchadi,' directed by Binoy Gandhi. He will also be seen in a Telugu movie.

