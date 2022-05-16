Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RAKHISAWANT/ADILDURRANI Who is Rakhi Sawant's new boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani who gifted BMW to the Bigg Boss fame?

Rakhi Sawant and her love for controversies are well known! The actress who rose to fame with her participation in Bigg Boss has a lot of time gained attention and many times for the wrong reasons. Recently, she won the heart of her fans with her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 15. During the course of the show, viewers also came to know about her now ex-husband Ritesh. However, things went downhill, and with the end of the show ended their marriage. After the same, Rakhi was seen getting emotional not just on social media but also in front of the paparazzi. Well, now it seems that she has finally moved on in life. Yes, that's true! Going by the videos going viral, it can be said that she has found love in a new man named Adil Khan Durrani.

No, we are not joking. Taking to her respective Instagram handle, Rakhi shared a video in which she was seen talking about her new boyfriend. Rakhi announced that she is not single anymore and is in a relationship with him. While she spoke about him in front of the photographers, the latter was seen cuddling with her. When asked about Rakhi, Adil quipped, "She is a very nice female. She is very down-to-earth." Meanwhile, Rakhi who was seen blushing said "Jab God data haih chappar faad kar data hai."

The video was shared by Rakhi with a caption reading, "My sweetheart my life." Have a look:

In another post which was shared a few days back, Rakhi revealed how her boyfriend gifted her a BMW. Alongside a video, Rakhi wrote, "Thank you so much my dear friend @shellylather raj bhai and @adil__khandurrani for giving me such a great surprise !! Thanks a ton means a lot to me !! God bless."

During an event, Rakhi also revealed that it was Adil who helped her come out of depression after her broken marriage. Not only this but he along with his sister Shelly gifted her a BMW car in order to lighten up her mood. She was also caught speaking to him over a video call.

Watch the same here:

In February this year, Rakhi announced her divorce through a heartbreaking Instagram post. It read, "Dear Fans and well wishers, Just wanted to say that Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After the Big Boss show a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately."

Her note further stated, "I m really sad and heartbroken that this had to happen before Valentine’s Day but the decision had to be made. I wish Ritesh the best in life but for me at this stage in life I have to focus on my work and my life and keep myself happy and healthy. Thank you for understanding and supporting me always!"

For those unversed, Rkahi claimed that she married to Ritesh Singh who was an NRI in July 2019. She kept him hidden which left many thinking that her marriage was fake.