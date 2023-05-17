When Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Nyrraa Banerji met with a tragic accident: 'Lot of blood loss'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NYRRAABANERJI When KKK 13's Nyrraa Banerji met with a accident

Television actress Nyrraa Banerji is in South Africa with other celebrities for the thrilling adventure of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. As the cameras roll and the show's filming begins, fans eagerly await the episodes that will soon appear on Colors TV. However, before embarking on this journey, Nyrraa frankly expressed her heart in an interview, disclosing tragic details about a prior accident she wants to forget.

Speaking to India Today, the actress revealed she had one major bike accident. Despite the fact that she did not receive any scars, the actress had significant blood loss as a result of the incident. She said, "I met with a bike accident. I used to love riding bikes. I was quite a biker chick. I used to love bikes. And I had one big major accident because of which I had a lot of blood loss. But there was not a single scar anywhere on my body. So that's the memory (I would want to erase). I wish I had not had that accident. I wish I still enjoyed riding bikes."

The actress further spoke about how she got on board for the stunt-based reality show. "I am someone who has always been up for challenges. Overall, my life has been very challenging. But Khatron Ke Khiladi is a very adventurous show. And I am also a very adventurous person. At the same time, I haven't got a lot of opportunities to go on adventures. So, this is going to be really good because it has air, water, animals and nature. (It is a show) where I have to perform tasks and use my mind, body and all my senses to fulfil the tasks. It is an adventurous challenge and that's what made me participate in this," Nyrraa stated.

Meanwhile, in KKK 13, contestants will be seen facing their fears and enduring challenging stunts to vie for the coveted title. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, it is reportedly set to premiere on Colors in July.

