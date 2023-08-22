Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan's reality show to start from September 30? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Salman Khan for Bigg Boss

After a successful term on JioCinema, Bigg Boss will be back with season 17. undoubtedly, Salman Khan's reality show remains the most-talked-about show every year. From contestants participating in the theme, the Bigg Boss audience never shies away from discussing the possibilities in the upcoming season on social media.

The 17th instalment of Bigg Boss is all set to premiere on September 30 and will have couples vs singles theme. There also have been speculations about some of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants joining Bigg Boss 17. However, the confirmed list of contestants participating in the show is still not official. Makers are said to bring four couples and five single contestants.

According to the Twitter handle #BiggBoss_Tak, which shares regular updates about the show, the show will begin the next month and will introduce a Couple Vs Single theme. It is said that Pandya Store's former actors and couple lice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon are mostly confirmed.

Check out the tweet here:

Earlier, it was reported that Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Abhishek Malhan will be a part of Bigg Boss 17, however, Malhan's brother Nischay refuted the speculations as his brother's health has been compromised. Salman Khan recently wrapped up Bigg Boss OTT 2 after announcing YouTuber Elvish Yadav as the winner of the show. Yadav was pitted against Abhishek Malhan, who ended up as the runner-up while Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve emerged as the first and second runner-up respectively.

The second installment of Bigg Boss OTT became one of the most-watched shows on JioCinema in the first half of 2023. The makers launched the OTT version of the show in 2021. Hosted by Karan Johar, Divya Agarwal, who was pitted against Pratik Sehajpal, won the show.

