Radhika Madan joins International Emmy Awards as jury member, shares video

After proving her mettle with her promising acting, Radhika Madan is all set to sit on a jury chair at the International Emmy Awards 2023. The actor landed at the prestigious Emmys' semi-finale judging round on Saturday and shared a video on her Instagram handle with a heartfelt note.

In the video, Radhika Madan can be seen at the Emmys and gave her fans a glimpse of how it feels and looks like being the juror chair at the prestigious awards. She can be seen decked up in white and black with a sleek hairdo. Sharing the video, she wrote, "o overwhelmed and grateful that I got to be a part of this year's Jury for the INTERNATIONAL EMMY AWARDS. I always dreamt of being nominated but to be on the other side was even more fulfilling. Every day I get up and get to do what I love the most, a joy I wouldn't trade for anything. Thank you universe."

Born in Delhi, Radhika Madan started her acting career with Colors TV's daily soap Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi opposite Shakti Arora. The show became one of the most-watched daily soaps and garnered her a massive fan following. After participating in the dance reality show Jhalaj Dikhhla Jaa 8 and Indonesian TV show Cinta di Pangkuan Himalaya, Madan made her Bollywood debut in Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha alongside Sanya Malhotra.

There was no turning back for the actor since then and she went on to star alongside Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Angrezi Medium. She was last seen in the Disney+Hotstar show Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo co-starring Dimple Kapadia, Isha Talwar, and Angira Dhar.

Madan will be next seen in Sanaa, Remake of Soorarai Pottru, and Happy Teacher's Day.

