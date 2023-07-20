WATCH: Kiku Sharda grooves to What Jhumka with internet sensation Tara Jean Popowich at Times Square

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kiku Sharda is currently in the US with The Kapil Sharma Show's team

Comedian-actor Kiku Sharda, popularly known for his hilarious characters on The Kapil Sharma Show, is currently on a US tour. He along with the show's team are performing live at different venues across the US. Apart from the live shows, the members of The Kapil Sharma Show's team are enjoying their stay in the North American country and exploring cities. Kiku Sharda's latest Instagram post is the perfect example of the same where is shaking a leg with one of the internet sensations on the streets of New York. This is not the first time he shared a dance video from Times Square, his recent Instagram feed is full of such videos.

See the post:

In the video, Kiku Sharda is grooving with Tara Jean Popowich on the latest dance number What Jhumka. The song is from the upcoming flick and Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Tara Jean Popowich is popularly known for her stint in several reality TV shows across the globe. She participated in the Indian version of Dancing With The Stars in the seventh season. She is also the winner of Canada's So You Think You Can Dance season 2.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma and his team are on a US tour and will reach the UK next month for the live shows. Their popular show is expected to return with another season in either October or November this year.

Netizens reaction

Soon after the video was shared by the comedian, Instagram users flooded the comments section with funny remarks. One user wrote, ''Kiku bhaiya ko jindgi pyari nhi h...bhabhi dehk le bas ..sari bhainsiya k sath bahar nikal degi.''

''@kikusharda aap hi uske sath post krte ho @tarajeanpopowich wo kyu uski I'd mein post nhi krti video,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Finally achha yadav ko uski gf mil gayi.''

Even, Archana Puran Singh couldn't stop herself from commenting and posted two heart-eyed emojis.

