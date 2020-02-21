Umar Riaz reacts to Asim’s ‘fake’ relationship with Himanshi Khurana, asks fans to relax

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Umar Riaz reacts to Asim’s ‘fake’ relationship with Himanshi Khurana

Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up Asim Riaz has not left the headlines even when the reality show has ended. The model’s ‘controversial’ relationship with another contestant and Punjabi actress Himanshi Khurana has kept the fans intrigued till date. Soon after Asim came out of eth house after four and a half months, he went on a photo-sharing spree about his gala time with Himanshi. As he shared a mushy post with her, fans flooded his Instagram with comments like ‘fake’, and ‘bakwass couple’. While Asim kept mum about it, brother Umar Riaz took to Twitter and asked the fans to relax.

Asim’s brother Umar Riaz reacted to the trolls and wrote, “All u Asim fans need to relax. He has entertained you all these 4 mnths and u have played a crucial part in that. So if he wants somone in his prsnl life, lets accept it. At the end of the day all u want is loved one’s in ur life who support you and make u feel good about urself.”

All u Asim fans need to relax. He has entertained you all these 4 mnths and u have played a crucial part in that. So if he wants somone in his prsnl life, lets accept it. At the end of the day all u want is loved one’s in ur life who support you and make u feel good about urself. — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) February 20, 2020

Also read: Himanshi Khurana charged a whopping amount to re-enter Bigg Boss 13 as Asim Riaz’s connection?

Umar has been solid support for Asim while he was locked in the Bigg Boss 13 house. He was handling everything in the outside world and was also giving a befitting reply to all the backlash Asim received after he confessed his love for Himanshi. The contestant was accused of forcing himself on the actress as she hasn’t announced about her feelings for him. Later in the show, Himanshi made a shocking revelation that a close family member of Asim had asked her to not confess her love for Asim on the show.

This stirred another controversy as Umar Riaz confessed it was him who asked Himanshi to keep mum. Within a couple of hours, he deleted the tweet and clarified that his words have been twisted. Also, when Himanshi came out of the house the second time, she unfollowed Umar on social media. This gave fire to the speculations that all is not well between her and Asim Riaz’s family.



Reacting to the same, Himanshi has told an entertainment portal, “I didn’t even know that the unfollow-follow thing is such a big issue. Seriously, we are in touch over the phone and we had so much fun last night as well. My digital team is working for me, when I came outside I was not well, I got hurt in the head so I was not well and I don’t know.”

Also read: Karan Johar refutes rumours of launching Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz in Student Of The Year 3

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page