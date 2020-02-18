Image Source : TWITTER Karan Johar denies launching Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz in Student Of The Year 3

News of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and popular Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz's Bollywood debut is doing the rounds on the Internet. Soon after Bigg Boos 13 ended with Asim on the second position, rumours started doing the round that the model has bagged Karan Johar’s film. It was already said that Asim has been offered two films while he was locked inside the controversial house and when the rumours of SOTY 3 popped on the internet, Asim Riaz’s fans went berserk.

But looks like the KJo film is still a far away dream for Asim. Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter on Tuesday to rubbish the rumours and wrote, “Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3 !!!! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!”

Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3 !!!! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!🙏 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 18, 2020

Karan Johar, who is known to launch new actors in his films has previously launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria with the Student Of The Year franchise. Considering Asim’s popularity in the recent weeks, it was not a surprise for his fans to believe that he has bagged a film. Earlier also, after Bigg Boss 11, it was rumoured that contestant Priyank Sharma had bagged a role in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2. However, the rumours weren’t true.

Talking about Asim Riaz, he was one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 13. From being a completely unknown face, he garnered a huge fan base with his performance on the show. However, TV actor Sidharth Shukla beat him and took the trophy home as the ltimate winner after four and a half months in the show.

On the other hand, talking about Karan Johar, the filmmaker currently awaits the release of his next produced film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship scheduled for February 21. The film stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

