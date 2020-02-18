Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 12 fame Jasleen Matharu to enter Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and impress Paras Chhabra

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra has just come out of the controversial house and is gearing up to get locked up inside it once again. The actor is currently seen in another TV show Mujhse Shaddi Karoge in which he is in search of a soulmate. Accompanying him is Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif Shehnaaz Gill who will also get locked inside the Bigg Boss house with 5 other men and pick the one she likes in the end. While the contestants have already begun impressing the two celebrities in the first episode of the show, more firecrackers are still awaited in the second episode. Adding fire to the show will eb seen Bigg Boss 12 fame Jasleen Matharu who will compete with other contestants to woo Paras Chhabra.

Jasleen, who rose to fame when she entered the controversial reality show as Bhajan singer Anup Jalota’s girlfriend in BB12, will be seen shaking a leg with Paras during her introduction on the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. She will also get locked inside the house with other women and will try her best to win over the Splitsvilla winner. While on eth stage, Jasleen will also get in a war of words with another contestants named Sanjana.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz also has an interesting list of contestants from which she will be choosing her groom. Rising Star fame Rohanpreet and comedian Balraj Syal will be seen wooing her in the show. It is also said that lyricist Indeep Bakshi who’s done the rap portions of Kaala Chashma is also a participant for Shehnaaz ka Swayamvar. Also, Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaaz is also seen helping his sister out in the show.

Talking about paras Chhabra, the actor ruled the headlines for getting close to Naagin 3 actress Mahira Sharma on the show even though he was in a relationship with Calendar Girls actress Akanksha Puri for three years. However, his relationship status is now termed as ‘single’.

