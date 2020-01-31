Himanshi Khurana charged a whopping amount to re-enter Bigg Boss 13 as Asim Riaz’s connection?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Himanshi Khurrana has recently entered Bigg Boss 13 house as Asim Riaz's connection

Bigg Boss 13 is ruling the headlines these days for two most popular couples in the house- SidNaaz (Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill) and AsiManshi (Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana). While SidNaaz never fails to make statements with their cute banters and mushy scenes, Asim began to shower love on Himanshi soon after she re-entered the house on Monday this week. Fans were awaiting their reunion with bated breath and it happened more beautifully than they imagined. Asim poured his heart out in front of his lady love and even proposed marriage to her. Even though Himanshi hasn’t accepted the proposal yet, she appears to be in love too.

Himanshi’s entry in the Bigg Boss 13 house divided the Twitterati. While many were in this opinion that Asim and she are made for each other, others thought that it was nothing more than a publicity stunt. Just when the ‘Punjab Ki Aishwarya Rai’ was getting trolled for speaking ill about her past relationship, rumours has it that she has charged a whopping amount to re-enter the house as Asim’s connection. According to a Bigg Boss 13 social media account, Himanshi has charged Rs 12 lakh for her four-day appearance in the house.

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 13 has also stirred a storm on the internet. In the video, Rashami is seen confronting Himanshi about her feelings for Asim. The Punjabi actress and singer is seen confessing that Asim’s closed one outside has asked her to not confess her love for him on the show. Check out the video here-

Interestingly, soon after the video went viral, Asim’s brother Umar came out in the open and accepted that he is the one to tell Himanshi to maintain a line. He tweeted, “I told #himanshi that my father watches the show and kindly maintain a line and not get cozy and not to be too vocal about the relationship if they love each other. My father doesn't have problem with #Asim’s personal life but he wants him to focus on the game rite now!” However, he deleted the tweet later.

Looks like with contestants’ connections in the Bigg Boss 13 house this week, fans are about to witness endless fun, drama and of course comedy.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Has Mahesh Bhatt finalized Asim Riaz opposite Sunny Leone in his next?

Also read: Bigg Boss 13’s Himanshi Khurana sends message for Asim Riaz with brother Umar: I didn’t get married

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page