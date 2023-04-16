Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPILSHARMA The Kapil Sharma Show to go off-air temporarily? Here’s what we know

Here's some news that will undoubtedly upset and disappoint Kapil Sharma's followers. According to rumours, the current season of The Kapil Sharma Show may be cancelled soon. Over the years, the makers also introduced several changes to the show. It has now come to light that TKSS will be going off-air temporarily once again. It's the last episode that will air in June until it comes back on TV again.

Accordion to Indian Express, The final episode of the current season will be broadcast in June. The entertainment portal also stated that it is not yet known whether or not TKSS will return to screens after a brief hiatus. It should also be noted that neither Kapil nor his team has made any public statements on the show's cancellation.

Kapil Sharma also has an overseas trip scheduled, which is how the decision to take a holiday at this time came about. To ensure that viewers do not have to wait too long for new episodes, the crew is currently planning to shoot a large number of episodes. However, the length of the gap has yet to be defined.

The Kapil Sharma Show debuted in 2016. Rajiv Thakur, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, and Kapil Sharma are now on the show, along with the presenter. The major protagonists of the series are Sharma and his neighbours at the Shantivan Non-Cooperative Housing Society. Every week, renowned celebrities appear on stage as guests.

