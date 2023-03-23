Zwigato: Odisha waives entertainment tax on Kapil Sharma-Nandita Das' film

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Zwigato

Odisha Government announced an exemption from entertainment tax for 'Zwigato' that was shot in Bhubaneswar. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday approved the proposal for exempting the entertainment tax for the film. As per an official statement from the CMO, "State government is promoting Odisha as a destination for film shooting through proactive policies. This will promote tourism potential and provide employment opportunities for our talented youth."

"The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of film director Nandita Das for promoting Odisha as a destination for shooting commercial movies," the statement stated.

CM Naveen Patnaik also attended a special screening of the movie at his residence in the presence of director Nandita Das. "The Chief Minister praised the movie as it successfully presents the struggling life of common men in the cities. He also appreciated the artistic portrayal in the movie. The movie will succeed in giving a positive message for social change and human values, he hoped," added the statement.

The movie, directed by Nandita Das, stars Kapil Sharma is and presented by Applause Entertainment. The film is about a factory's ex-floor manager (Kapil) who loses his job during the pandemic. He then works as a food delivery rider, grappling with the world of ratings and incentives. To support the income, his homemaker wife begins to explore different work opportunities, with fear and the excitement of new-found independence. The film is about the relentlessness of life, but not without their shared moments of joy. It captures the lives of invisible, 'ordinary' people.

While fans and critics lauded the slice-of-life drama that brings to focus the world where survival is conditioned not on the hard work of the food delivery agents but on the frivolous nature of the customers, the same wasn't converted into the BO business.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma had earlier said he resonated with the story of "Zwigato" due to his past experience. “I used to work at Coca-Cola. We all do small jobs here and there when we first come to Mumbai. The product was transported in trucks. There were no apps back then. But, when Nandita ma'am came to me and told me what all difficulties delivery guys face, I could relate to that story a lot.” Through Nandita Das' directorial Sharma said he wants to present aspects of his personality other than funny bones.

