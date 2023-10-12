Tejasswi Prakash shares cosy pictures with beau Karan Kundrra on his birthday - SEE HERE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tejasswi Prakash Shares Cosy Pictures With Beau Karan Kundrra on His Birthday

Birthdays are a wonderful occasion to make our loved ones feel special. Actress Tejasswi Prakash recently expressed her heartfelt sentiments in a birthday message dedicated to her boyfriend, Karan Kundrra. Taking to Instagram, the TV actress shared a bunch of pictures from their birthday celebrations. “To my best friend and my favourite human, to the star gazing nights on the sands, to a bottomless supply of beers, to never-ending news marathon nights, to an infinity. Happy birthday (well belated – thanks to you) my love @kkundrra", she captioned the pictures.

Kundra was quick to respond to the pictures. He took the comment section and wrote,“My little chua.. you know me better than I know myself. you know exactly what makes me happy.. thank you for paying attention to little things that I say and forget.. the angel to my Diablo.”

Recently, the couple met with Kobbi Shoshani, the Israeli Consul General in Mumbai. Sharing the picture on social media, the Consul General said, "Karan Kundrra is a beloved actor and also a gentleman. So happy to meet his spouse Tejasswi Prakash".

Kundrra also expressed his gratitude towards the Consul General for his invitation and said, "Thank you for inviting us to your home! Making us feel like family."

For the unversed, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's romantic journey is widely known. The two actors fell in love with each other when they were locked inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, and ever since, their story has captivated audiences and made headlines. They often leave fans drooling over their lovable pictures on social media

