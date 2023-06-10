Tejasswi Prakash goes bold in backless red dress on her birthday; Karan Kundrra arrives with parents | VIDEOS

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash turned a year wiser on June 10. On the celebratory occasion, the actress celebrated her birthday on the sets of her popular TV show, Naagin 6. At night, the actress, who had a small pre-birthday celebration with the media and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra, arrived in style. The actress made a bold fashion statement in a jaw-dropping backless red dress for her intimate bash. Several photos and videos from the celebrations are going viral on social media.

Tejasswi upped her fashion game with the gorgeous red colour body-hugging backless dress. She accessorised her outfit with minimalistic jewelry including a pair of statement earrings. She styled her hair in a bun and her makeup was kept radiant. On the other hand, setting major boyfriend goals, Karan was spotted arriving at Tejasswi's birthday bash with her parents. In a viral video, the actor is seen holding Tejasswi's mother's hands, as he walked into the restaurant with her parents. Following this, the 'Tejran' fans are now heaping praises on the actor.

Karan and Tejasswi also celebrated their birthday with media and camerapersons. They hosted a small cake-cutting ceremony in the presence of her fans and the paparazzi. See the videos here:

https://twitter.com/Karan_Mera_Hai/status/1667234463322087424?s=20

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been a popular couple in the television industry. The duo was two formidable competitors on Bigg Boss 15, with Tejasswi ultimately winning the competition and Karan finishing as the second runner-up. Their camaraderie and affectionate moments during the show were loved by their fans. ALSO CHECK: Tejasswi Prakash romantic moments with boyfriend Karan Kundrra | Birthday special

On the work front, Tejasswi is best known for her roles in Swaragini as Ragini Maheshwari. She appeared on Colours TV's stunt show Khatron Ke Khiladi 1. Currently, she is playing portraying the dual roles of protagonist Pratha Gujral and her daughter Prarthna Gujral in Colours TV's thriller franchise Naagin 6. She made her Marathi film debut with 'Mann Kasturi Re' last year.

