Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi REACTS to FIR & sexual harassment allegations

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, a popular sitcom that garnered immense popularity among viewers, has been making negative headlines for several weeks now. Allegations were raised against the show's producer, Asit Kumar Modi, by Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and Monika Bhadoriya. Also, an FIR was registered against Modi, operations head of the show Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj over sexual assault. He has now reacted to it.

Asit Modi issues statement

According to News18, Asit Kumarr Modi issued a statement and mentioned that the case is being probed. "We deny all allegations and have given our statement to the police. We are not aware if FIR is registered. In any case, the matter is under investigation; hence no further comments," his statement read. It all started after Jennifer, who used to play the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi in TMKOC, accused the makers of sexual harassment. A case has been registered against all three TMKOC makers under sections 354 and 509 of the IPC.

Jennifer Mistry on FIR against Asit Modi

The actress told Pinkvilla that she is ‘relieved but not happy’. "I am at least relieved that an action has been taken now but I am still not happy in that way because this is not something that I wanted. I did not want this but God and the Universe is letting it happen, which means it had to happen. Let’s see, I am still praying for the highest good for everyone in the world and that everything happens in a nicer way," she said.

Earlier, Jennifer had also shared a video on Instagram in which she warned the makers to not consider her silence her weakness. She recited a couplet, "Chuppi ko meri kamzori mat samjhna, main chup thi kyunki saleeka hai mujh mein. Khuda gawah hai ki sach kya hai. Yaad rakh, uske ghar mein koi fark nahi tujhmein ya mujhme." (Don't take my silence for weakness, I was quite because I wanted to. God knows what is the truth, don't forget we are equal in front of him.)

After her accusations, TMKOC producer Asit Modi refuted Jennifer Mistry's sexual harassment allegation and said that it is baseless.

