Super Dancer Chapter 4: Sonali Bendre, Moushumi Chatterjee to replace Shilpa Shetty as guest judges

Actress Shilpa Shetty who was seen judging the reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 along with Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu is seen missing from the shoot after the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra in the pornography case. Earlier, actress Karisma Kapoor and Bollywood couple Genelia D’Souza, Ritesh Deshmukh had filled in her space as the guest judges. This weekend, two iconic actors Sonali Bendre and Moushumi Chatterjee will grace the show as the special guests.

Many pictures from the sets have surfaced the internet where Sonali can be seen having a good time on the sets with the contestants and the judges of the show. She will also be seen sharing some memorable anecdotes of her life with the audience. The actress' will also put on their dancing shoes.

The two evergreen actresses will be honoured in a blockbuster tribute. Contestants are going to perform on the superhit tracks of these two actors.

For the unversed, Mumbai police arrested Kundra (45) saying he appears to be the "key conspirator" of the case. There was a case registered with the Mumbai Crime Branch in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps, a senior police official had said.

An FIR was registered against Kundra after a woman approached the police and made certain allegations in her complaint, another official said.

On that basis, the FIR was registered and the case transferred to the Crime Branch. Earlier also, the police had registered cases related to pornography in which an actress and some other persons were made accused, the official said.

Kundra was booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, he said.

Coming back to Shilpa, apart from Super Dancer 4, Shilpa recently made her comeback in Bollywood through her latest release on Disney Plus Hotstar 'Hungama 2.' The film also stars --Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles.

