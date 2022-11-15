Tuesday, November 15, 2022
     
Splitsvilla X4: Urfi Javed-Sakshi Dwivedi lock horns after latter mocks former's dressing sense

Splitsvilla X4: Urfi Javed-Sakshi Dwivedi passed personal comments on each other. Earlier, talking about the show, Urfi said that she has been fond of the dating reality show for quite a long and being 'romantic' the actress is more excited about being part of it.

November 15, 2022
Splitsvilla X4: Urfi Javed, who is known for her unique and bizarre fashion sense, never fails to make waves on the internet. The Bigg Boss OTT contender is currently participating in the dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla X4. While she has always been called out for her weird dressing, the actress knows how to give it back. Now, in the show, contestants Urfi Javed aka Uorfi and Sakshi Dwivedi will be seen getting into a heated argument after the latter passes some personal comments about the former's style statement and the kind of clothes she wears.

The two lock horns as Urfi gives her back in the same way by pointing toward Sakshi's popularity. When the 20-year-old Sakshi, who is a social media star mocks Urfi and says, "Look at your dressing style."The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress gets furious and replies: "I know you..you are Sakshi Dwivedi right. 1 million followers, 7000 likes, ja jakar apana muh dekh (Go and look at your face)." Later, the hosts Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone announced that all the girls have to fight to meet the boys.

 

Earlier, talking about being part of the show, Urfi said that she has been fond of the dating reality show for quite a long and being 'romantic' the actress is more excited about being part of it."I've been following MTV 'Splitsvilla' for ages, and being a part of this iconic dating reality show is just insane. The show is all about finding an ideal match, and this season brings back that old-world charm of winning your love. I'm a die-hard romantic so there was no doubt I wanted to be a part of this," the actress, who was recently featured in a song named Haye Haye Yeh Majboori, said.

 

 

Meanwhile, Splitsvilla X4 started on November 12. The contestants on the show include Shrea Prasad from Fiji Islands, Kashish Ratnani, actor-model and fashion designer, Sakshi Dwivedi, a social media star, Saumya Bhandari, architect and model, Akashlina Chandra, influencer and entrepreneur, Uorfi Javed, social media sensation, Hamid Barkzi, winner of MTV Roadies 18, Rishabh Jaiswal, Amir Hossein, Honey Kamboj, Justin D'Cruz among others.

