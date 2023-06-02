Sneha Bhawsar aka Karishma quits Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, says 'waiting for the right time...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SNEHA BHAWSAR Sneha Bhawsar quits Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular TV shows in the country. It has been grabbing headlines for various reasons of late. After being linked with her co-actor Vihan Verma, Sneha Bhawsar is not in the news for making an exit from the celebrated show. Yes, viewers will not see Karishma's 'Dhado suttho' moments post the leap in the show. The actress revealed it wasn't her recent decision to quit the show, but she was waiting for the right time.

Opening up about the same, the actress told ETimes, "My decision to quit the show wasn't recent. I was waiting to make an exit as I wanted to do something new. I am not quitting the show because I found another project but all I wanted was to explore new opportunities since it got monotonous for me as I played the character for such a long time. I did share my concerns and viewpoint with the creative. But leaving the show abruptly wasn't possible."

"When the leap was introduced, my creative director asked me to make a decision on whether I wanted to continue or not. So then I decided that if my exit wouldn't affect the track then I would love to make an exit. I was waiting for the right time and now it has arrived."

"When you make a decision for your career, you usually take a practical one but emotionally it did move me that after such a long journey with Ghum, I will be leaving my close friends. I will be losing my team and I don't know who would work with me in the future or would I cross paths with them again professionally. But I had to make a decision and here I am making an exit," she expressed.

The most important thing for Sneha on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is the friends she made. "I am taking home some amazing memories and the experience that I received from the show. The most important thing I will be taking is the friendship that I made here. Though they are my colleagues with time we all became really close and the bond is surely tight. I am a little sad leaving them but the bond will still stay."

