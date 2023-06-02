Ankita Lokhande slammed for not making Sushant Singh Rajput a part of her '14 Years of Pavitra Rishta' post

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande has upset Sushant Singh Rajput's fans. The actress, who recently celebrated the '14 Years of Pavitra Rishta', did not mention SSR's name or photo in her Instagram post. On Thursday, Ankita took to Instagram and shared a video montage featuring her character Archana and thanked Ekta Kapoor for giving her the opportunity to star in the show. However, she was slammed by a section of social media users who noticed that SSR was missing in the post. For the unversed, Pavitra Rishta starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande, who took on the lead roles of Manav and Archana, respectively. The immense popularity of the show transformed the duo into household names.

As Pavitra Rishta reached its 14-year milestone, Ankita Lokhande wrote, "14 years of Pavitra rishta and still feels so fresh and connected with my first ever baby.. Thanku god for everything!! And thanks you so much @ektarkapoor for always having that faith in me that I could be your archu and Thanku for giving me the new identity as Archana because the people who loved me during the show when they see or meet me now also ,the first name which comes in there mind is archu and I love it so much."

"Thanku so much everyone around who has loved and watched this beautiful show called pavitra rishta with all there heart and soul .. I’m grateful forever," Ankita concluded the note. Soon after the post went viral, several social media users took to the comments section and called out the actress for not mentioning Sushant Singh Rajput or even adding a moment with him from the show.

A user wrote, "You were acting alone, by yourself? Where s the male character? Where is Sushant? Sadly, you act like a diva. You are married now but you also have to behave honest and true which you don t. What a Shame." Another said, "Pavitra rishta show mey main lead roll Sushant sir ka hai na ki Archana ka yah es show mein unke Bina kuchh nahin ki apne aap ko kya samajhte Hain." A third comment read, "Sushant ko bhul gyi.. ab wo nhi to uska pic bhi nhi dala.. waise yahi wo black month hai jisane hamre sushant ko hamse chhin liye.. 14 June.."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ankita Lokhande was last seen on the reality show Smart Jodi, where she participated with her husband Vicky Jain. The pair emerged as the winner. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She then went on to appear in Baaghi 3. Now, she is slated to star in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar alongside Randeep Hooda.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan go jhumka shopping in Delhi's Janpath market | Photos

Latest Entertainment News