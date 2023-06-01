Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan go jhumka shopping in Delhi's Janpath market | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan at Delhi's Janpath market

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are currently in the national capital to promote their upcoming film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'.

The stars were photographed in the popular tourist flee market called the Janpath market, where the actress was seen getting pictured trying out some jhumkas.

In one picture, Vicky and Sara are seen together smiling at the camera. Vicky is seen holding an earring while Sara leans to try it. The actor looks dapper in casual wear paired with sunglasses while Sara kept it cool with Indian wear. The film, scheduled for a June 2 release, also features Rakesh Bedi, Anubha Fatehpuria, Neeraj Sood, Sharib Hashmi and Inaamul Haq in lead roles. This story is about a couple who are pretending to get divorced so that their future will be fine.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are teaming up for the first time on Zara Hatke Zara Bachke directed by Laxman Uttekar. The film is all ready for a big screen release on June 2, being the first post-IPL release. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will be the first theatrical release for both Vicky and Sara after 39 months and in this time span, the duo independently had multiple feature films on digital platforms. With this film, the audience will get to enjoy a fresh pair on screen. The songs of the movie are already creating quite a buzz around everywhere.

Talking about the movie, director Laxman Utekar said, “The film is in a different space, and he feels Katrina Kaif ka jo aura hai and personality hai, mujhe personally laga nahi ki voh ek middle-class joint family ki bahu lag sakti hai. Agar future mein aisa kuch banega joh usko suit hoga toh mein jarur uske sath collaborate karunga.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been certified U/A by the central board of film certification with an approved runtime of 2 hours and 12 minutes (132 minutes). The film is expected to release on around 1500 screens in India. The film has a good release window with a clear run until the release of Adipurush, though it will face some competition from Spiderman: Across The SpiderVerse and the new Transformers film in the following week.

