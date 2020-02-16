Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sidharth Shukla reacts to being called 'fixed winner' of Bigg Boss 13

After spending almost five months in the Bigg Boss 13 house, actor Sidharth Shukla was declared the winner of the reality show on Saturday. He defeated co-contestant and model Asim Riaz. Sidharth won the Bigg Boss 13 trophy and a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh. After announcing Sidharth as the winner, host Salman Khan congratulated him, and also clicked a selfie with him, and first runner up, Asim. However, several netizens and some TV celebs such as Guahar Khan and Kishwer Merchant aren't happy with the result. #SidharthShuklaFixedBiggBossWinner has also been trending on Twitter since last night. Now, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has come to the forefront to react on being called the "fixed winner".

"What do you say on such things. I won the title after a gruelling journey and when someone questions that, it’s really sad. I feel sorry for people who have such thoughts. If you have followed the season, you would know that it hasn’t been an easy time for me. It’s not that it doesn’t matter, but you cannot keep answering every question thrown at you", the TV actor was quoted as saying to Indian Express.

Gauahar Khan, the winner of Bigg Boss 7, again gave her vote to Asim after the Bigg Boss 13 finale. “Truly the qualities that a winner should’ve possessed , were in ASIM ! His journey video said it all ! #MyWinnerASIM,” she wrote on Twitter. Gauahar has been rooting for Asim ever since the show began.

Truly the qualities that a winner should’ve possessed , were in ASIM ! His journey video said it all ! #MyWinnerASIM ...... — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 15, 2020

Another former contestant Kishwer Merchant soon termed the show ‘predictable’ and Sidharth ‘undeserving’. “What a predictable season .. paras leaving with the money, Asim and Sid top 2.. and a totally undeserving candidate wins !! #bestseasonever #BB13GrandFinale,” she wrote.

What a predictable season .. paras leaving with the money, Asim and Sid top 2.. and a totally undeserving candidate wins !! #bestseasonever 😂 #BB13GrandFinale — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) February 15, 2020

Sidharth Shukla's stint has been talked about immensely on social media. People have lambasted his excessive aggressiveness and the fact that he came across as a misogynist. Sidharth told the publication, "People who know me will vouch for the fact that I am not exactly that. It’s easy to level allegations or tell these things to others. But when you dig deeper into the matter, you would know that’s not how it is." Despite being one of the strongest contenders and trending contestants, Sidharth Shukla's victory is not an unblemished one.

