Is Shraddha Arya getting engaged? Kundali Bhagya actress reveals the truth

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SARYA12 Is Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya getting engaged?

Shraddha Arya, who is seen as the leading lady in the TV show Kundali Bhagya opposite actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, keeps making headlines for her relationship rumours. The actress had participated in the couple's dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with her ex-boyfriend Alam Makkar. Lately, there were rumours that she is all set to get engaged to him soon. However, addressing the rumours, she denied and revealed that she was just endorsing a brand. Shraddha confirmed that she is single and has no plans of engagement soon.

"I am single and have been for a long time. The pandemic has not been a great time to be single (laughs). But honestly, the last one year has taught me to be grateful for a lot of things. I had posted a picture of a ring and people assumed I was engaged. But I was just endorsing a brand. Yes, I do want to find a life partner and get married. The search for a companion is not on the back burner, but I haven’t found anyone," Shraddha Arya told ETimes.

Shraddha Arya is one of the top actresses in the Indian Television industry. She rose to fame with serials like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi and Dream Girl. Currently, she is winning hearts as the female lead, Preeta in Kundali Bhagya.

Talking about her work and how age is no longer a factor in showbiz, Shraddha said, "This is a great time to be part of showbiz. Age is no longer a factor and people are playing lead roles at any age now. Now, an actress can choose when she wants to choose a project or take a break and not worry about age coming in the way. Whether it is web, TV, or films, content is getting exciting for actors and I am happy about it. I did a few south films, but currently, my show has found a connection with audiences, so there is no other place I would like to be."

Meanwhile, Shraddha Arya was also seen in a music video titled 'Na Maar' alongside Karan Kundrra. Composed by Vipul Kapoor and penned by The Ruff, the song is a sad romantic number. Afsana Khan is known for doling out some of the most heart-wrenching songs.